 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Let's School update for 29 July 2024

Let's School July 29th hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 15183926 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 10:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Headmaster,

Based on the feedback we received after the July 26th update, we have urgently released a patch with the following fixes.

Fixed the issue of can't placing any object to the roof

Thank you for the support to Let's School!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1937501
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link