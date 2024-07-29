Let's School July 29th hotfix

Dear Headmaster,
Based on the feedback we received after the July 26th update, we have urgently released a patch with the following fixes.
Fixed the issue of can't placing any object to the roof
Thank you for the support to Let's School!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Dear Headmaster,
Based on the feedback we received after the July 26th update, we have urgently released a patch with the following fixes.
Fixed the issue of can't placing any object to the roof
Thank you for the support to Let's School!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update