Horde Hunters update for 29 July 2024

v. 0.7.8 - Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 15183857 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 08:39:10 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello. You know there had to be at least one. Thanks to Laventine for bringing this bug to light!

Bugs

  • Unlimited health exploit with STR bonus "Half health on level up" or "Full health on level up" when leveling up and choosing to level up later

Changed files in this update

Depot 2178561
  • Loading history…
