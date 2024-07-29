v. 0.7.8 - Hotfix

Hello. You know there had to be at least one. Thanks to Laventine for bringing this bug to light!
Bugs
- Unlimited health exploit with STR bonus "Half health on level up" or "Full health on level up" when leveling up and choosing to level up later
