 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Run Higher update for 29 July 2024

Patch 1.0.6

Share · View all patches · Build 15183733 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 08:32:15 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 1.0.6

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the FPS in the initial loading screen would exceed 500.
  • Changed the maximum frame rate in the settings menu to 30/60/120 FPS.

New

  • Added 7 new music titles to the playlist

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3091151
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link