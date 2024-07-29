 Skip to content

STARS ERA: ABYSS FRONTIER update for 29 July 2024

The v0.2.8 update has been released

Share · View all patches · Build 15183688 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 10:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The v0.2.8 update has been released.

The updates are as follows.

Added

  • Added joystick support.

  • Added Research Module [Module Optimization], [Additional Support]:

    • Module Optimization:
      All of our party boosts 2%/4%/6%/8%/10%... /20% penetration.

    • Extra Support:
      After selecting a support module, gain 1 additional random support module.

Updates
  • Update Research Module [Adaptive Modification]:

Increased character's available specialty module limit by 1/2 and unlocked Stage 2/3 specialty modules.

Increased the maximum number of Specialty Modules available to characters by 1/2.

  • Updated the Research Points required for some Research Modules.

  • Updated character Carol Special Module [Efficient Cycle], [TTS-3 Hyperpressure Thruster]:

    • Efficient Cycle:
      Mechanical Heavy Fists no longer consume energy.

      Exoskeleton Armor's shield value restored at the start of the round is increased to 10 points per cell of energy.

    • TTS-3 Hyperbaric Thrusters:
      The Mechanical Heavy Punch consumes an additional 1 point of Energy and has an unlimited charge distance.

      Mechanical Heavy Fist has unlimited charge distance.

  • Updated Character Silver Specialty Module [R516 Enhanced]:

    • R516 Enhanced:
      At the start of the round, randomly imbue 1 enemy unit with the Mark of Death.

      When a skill hits an enemy unit, it grants the target 1 additional Death Mark.

  • Updated character Ye Ling Special Module [Automatic Shield Recovery Device], [Emergency Transfer Protocol]:

    • Automatic Shield Recovery Device:
      At the start of each turn, restore 30 points of shield value (150% Attack) to our unit with the lowest shield value within 3 squares of itself.

      At the start of each turn, restore 30 points of shield value (150% attack) to our unit with the lowest shield value.

    • Emergency Transfer Protocol:
      Offensive Command may select a teammate to convert the full amount of their current Shield Value to their teammate's Shield Value and add 1 Matrix Force Field to both sides.

      The Offense command may select a teammate, restores 30 points of shield value to the teammate (150% Attack), and adds 1 Matrix Force Field to both sides.

  • Updated initial research points to 200 points.

  • Updated Chapter 1 level structure to reduce difficulty.

  • Updated some monster attributes.

  • Adjusted some special effects and art performance.

Fixes
  • Fix some known issues.

