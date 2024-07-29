The v0.2.8 update has been released.
The updates are as follows.
Added
-
Added joystick support.
-
Added Research Module [Module Optimization], [Additional Support]:
-
Module Optimization:
All of our party boosts 2%/4%/6%/8%/10%... /20% penetration.
-
Extra Support:
After selecting a support module, gain 1 additional random support module.
-
Updates
- Update Research Module [Adaptive Modification]:
Increased character's available specialty module limit by 1/2 and unlocked Stage 2/3 specialty modules.
↓
Increased the maximum number of Specialty Modules available to characters by 1/2.
-
Updated the Research Points required for some Research Modules.
-
Updated character Carol Special Module [Efficient Cycle], [TTS-3 Hyperpressure Thruster]:
-
Efficient Cycle:
Mechanical Heavy Fists no longer consume energy.
↓
Exoskeleton Armor's shield value restored at the start of the round is increased to 10 points per cell of energy.
-
TTS-3 Hyperbaric Thrusters:
The Mechanical Heavy Punch consumes an additional 1 point of Energy and has an unlimited charge distance.
↓
Mechanical Heavy Fist has unlimited charge distance.
-
-
Updated Character Silver Specialty Module [R516 Enhanced]:
- R516 Enhanced:
At the start of the round, randomly imbue 1 enemy unit with the Mark of Death.
↓
When a skill hits an enemy unit, it grants the target 1 additional Death Mark.
- R516 Enhanced:
-
Updated character Ye Ling Special Module [Automatic Shield Recovery Device], [Emergency Transfer Protocol]:
-
Automatic Shield Recovery Device:
At the start of each turn, restore 30 points of shield value (150% Attack) to our unit with the lowest shield value within 3 squares of itself.
↓
At the start of each turn, restore 30 points of shield value (150% attack) to our unit with the lowest shield value.
-
Emergency Transfer Protocol:
Offensive Command may select a teammate to convert the full amount of their current Shield Value to their teammate's Shield Value and add 1 Matrix Force Field to both sides.
↓
The Offense command may select a teammate, restores 30 points of shield value to the teammate (150% Attack), and adds 1 Matrix Force Field to both sides.
-
-
Updated initial research points to 200 points.
-
Updated Chapter 1 level structure to reduce difficulty.
-
Updated some monster attributes.
-
Adjusted some special effects and art performance.
Fixes
- Fix some known issues.
Changed files in this update