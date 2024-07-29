Version Update v1.00.023

Update Items
- Adjusted button responses on the settings page within H Scene
- Skips the prologue after completing the first level
- Prologue will display on the game start page when story mode is enabled
- Ending will replay when entering the main menu with story mode enabled
- Money reward for completing the game's stripping tasks is halved
- Completing strongholds in the game now grants coins, allowing players to leave with some income even if they fail
Income from Completing strongholds
- Normal: 50
- Hard: 100
- Expert: 150
- Master: 200
Changed files in this update