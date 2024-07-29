 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wings of Seduction : Bust 'em out! update for 29 July 2024

Version Update v1.00.023

Share · View all patches · Build 15183097 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 12:33:07 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update Items

  • Adjusted button responses on the settings page within H Scene
  • Skips the prologue after completing the first level
  • Prologue will display on the game start page when story mode is enabled
  • Ending will replay when entering the main menu with story mode enabled
  • Money reward for completing the game's stripping tasks is halved
  • Completing strongholds in the game now grants coins, allowing players to leave with some income even if they fail

Income from Completing strongholds

  • Normal: 50
  • Hard: 100
  • Expert: 150
  • Master: 200

Changed files in this update

Depot 2455141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link