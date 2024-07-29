Rejuvan Patch v0.6

I am in a hurry so I'll just write down what I remember adding
-
Augments - a way to upgrade your character. They can be obtained from the travelling merchant on the neighbouring island
-
Readded screen messages
-
Schematic is now red when the building cannot be placed
-
Added a bunch of items from the suggestion on my discord server
-
Added a bridge
-
Fixed some bugs (not all (I'm sorry (forgive me)))
KNOWN ISSUES: in a new slot you may start with all augments already in your inventory for some reason. Will be patched soon
Changed files in this update