Rejuvan Patch v0.6

I am in a hurry so I'll just write down what I remember adding

Augments - a way to upgrade your character. They can be obtained from the travelling merchant on the neighbouring island

Readded screen messages

Schematic is now red when the building cannot be placed

Added a bunch of items from the suggestion on my discord server

Added a bridge

Fixed some bugs (not all (I'm sorry (forgive me)))

KNOWN ISSUES: in a new slot you may start with all augments already in your inventory for some reason. Will be patched soon