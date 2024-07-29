 Skip to content

Rejuvan update for 29 July 2024

Rejuvan Patch v0.6

Build 15183092 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 08:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I am in a hurry so I'll just write down what I remember adding

  • Augments - a way to upgrade your character. They can be obtained from the travelling merchant on the neighbouring island

  • Readded screen messages

  • Schematic is now red when the building cannot be placed

  • Added a bunch of items from the suggestion on my discord server

  • Added a bridge

  • Fixed some bugs (not all (I'm sorry (forgive me)))

KNOWN ISSUES: in a new slot you may start with all augments already in your inventory for some reason. Will be patched soon

