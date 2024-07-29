Now the game has humanoid enemies - Skeletons. Don't let them catch you! Or cut them down first:)
Additionally, we have added a settings menu and the ability for the player to rotate.
Grapple Flow VR update for 29 July 2024
New Enemies and Menu
