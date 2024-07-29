 Skip to content

TRAGEDYPUNK:Prologue update for 29 July 2024

Prologue 1.5.6

  • Updated a few Easter eggs
    Notice: In order to reduce unnecessary time loss. I will remove this prologue from the shelves soon. You can download a demo from the store interface of "Tragic Punk: Labor, Survival, and Rockets" to experience the game again, and their content is basically the same. I will also continue to optimize this demo. Thank you for your understanding and support.
  • 更新了几个彩蛋
    告示：为了减小不必要的时间损耗。我会在不久后将这款序章下架。您可以在《悲哀朋克：劳动、生存与火箭》的商店界面下载demo再次体验该游戏，它们的内容是基本相同的。我也会持续优化该demo。感谢您的理解与支持。

