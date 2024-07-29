Monthly update

Update 31
Patch 1.0.16
Added new dynamic calculations, Major editor UI improvements, new features to the randomizer.
Gameplay:
- added dynamic calculation of variables, using "~" to start and end (~55+300~) would show 355. supports add (+), sub (-), mul (*), div (/). This is especially useful when you want to calculate dynamically values from inventory amounts and other variables.
Editor:
Major UI improvements, including new icons
Randomizer:
-Added way to avoid stopping the story if requirements are not met.
-Added a fallback option if the requirements are not met.
-Randomizer in "Full Pass" mode now avoid the Point of Interest if they are at 0% chance.
Point of interest:
- Various improvement to the link tab, responses are not clearer and has a better workflow (can jump to link)
- Reworked the resource tab, it is now a lot more dynamic and easier to use.
- Fixed an issue with the multiplier text line
- Added a new type of link, that will be shown in case none of the other links can meet their requirements.
Kamz
