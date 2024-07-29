 Skip to content

Tome of Fates update for 29 July 2024

Monthly update

Build 15182634 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 16:33:06 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 31
Patch 1.0.16

Added new dynamic calculations, Major editor UI improvements, new features to the randomizer.

Gameplay:

  • added dynamic calculation of variables, using "~" to start and end (~55+300~) would show 355. supports add (+), sub (-), mul (*), div (/). This is especially useful when you want to calculate dynamically values from inventory amounts and other variables.

Editor:

  • Major UI improvements, including new icons

  • Randomizer:
    -Added way to avoid stopping the story if requirements are not met.
    -Added a fallback option if the requirements are not met.
    -Randomizer in "Full Pass" mode now avoid the Point of Interest if they are at 0% chance.

  • Point of interest:

  • Various improvement to the link tab, responses are not clearer and has a better workflow (can jump to link)
  • Reworked the resource tab, it is now a lot more dynamic and easier to use.
  • Fixed an issue with the multiplier text line
  • Added a new type of link, that will be shown in case none of the other links can meet their requirements.

Kamz

