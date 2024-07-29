 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

除邪(CHUXIE) update for 29 July 2024

7月29日更新说明Updated on July 29

Share · View all patches · Build 15182518 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 06:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

修复了医院地图部分区域的存档点无法自动存档的问题
修复了某些情况下无法触发完美结局的问题
Fixed an issue where archive points in some areas of the hospital map could not be saved automatically
Fixed an issue where a perfect ending could not be triggered in some cases

Changed files in this update

Depot 2969161
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link