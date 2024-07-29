修复了医院地图部分区域的存档点无法自动存档的问题
修复了某些情况下无法触发完美结局的问题
Fixed an issue where archive points in some areas of the hospital map could not be saved automatically
Fixed an issue where a perfect ending could not be triggered in some cases
除邪(CHUXIE) update for 29 July 2024
7月29日更新说明Updated on July 29
