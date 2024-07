Share · View all patches · Build 15182434 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 18:59:39 UTC by Wendy

As promised here is the 4 Kingdoms Supremacy update! The story has been expanded with new characters, puzzles, combat and lots of hot scenes for the gallery!

Hope you like it.

Changelog:

End of Chapter 2.

Combat system improvements.

New scenes added to the gallery.

New characters added to the plot.

Review and improvements to existing renders and scripts.