v0.5.0 - New Character and Game Mode

Greetings garbage guzzlers!
I'm going to make this short and sweet. There's a new character! His name is Squirrel, he is holier than thou, and he rides a chicken named Chicken.
Also there's a new game mode! Battle rats in the dark with limited vision and spoooooky ghosts!
Also I updated a ton of other things and there's new abilities and idk go check it out it's good!
Here's my attempt at a change list:
- A squirrel approaches!
- Added a new game mode (Midnight)
- Captains now generally apply their effects permanently to all rats within 3 tiles
- Allies can now be revived by spending 1 trash from your Hoard (previously just referred to as the trash you can lose before you lose the game)
- Your Hoard now has more trash in it
- Rebalanced some levels, and added a bunch of new levels to Act II
- New Skunk ability: Shape Arcana
- New Possum ability: Poison Polyps
- New Possum ability: Infectious Toxins
- New Raccoon ability: Bountiful Opportunity
- Other stuff I'm sure I forgot to mention
Changed files in this update