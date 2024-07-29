 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MAJOR Trash of the Titans update for 29 July 2024

v0.5.0 - New Character and Game Mode

Share · View all patches · Build 15182422 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 17:09:24 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings garbage guzzlers!

I'm going to make this short and sweet. There's a new character! His name is Squirrel, he is holier than thou, and he rides a chicken named Chicken.

Also there's a new game mode! Battle rats in the dark with limited vision and spoooooky ghosts!

Also I updated a ton of other things and there's new abilities and idk go check it out it's good!

Here's my attempt at a change list:

  • A squirrel approaches!
  • Added a new game mode (Midnight)
  • Captains now generally apply their effects permanently to all rats within 3 tiles
  • Allies can now be revived by spending 1 trash from your Hoard (previously just referred to as the trash you can lose before you lose the game)
  • Your Hoard now has more trash in it
  • Rebalanced some levels, and added a bunch of new levels to Act II
  • New Skunk ability: Shape Arcana
  • New Possum ability: Poison Polyps
  • New Possum ability: Infectious Toxins
  • New Raccoon ability: Bountiful Opportunity
  • Other stuff I'm sure I forgot to mention

Changed files in this update

Depot 2450401
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link