v0.5.0 - New Character and Game Mode

Greetings garbage guzzlers!

I'm going to make this short and sweet. There's a new character! His name is Squirrel, he is holier than thou, and he rides a chicken named Chicken.

Also there's a new game mode! Battle rats in the dark with limited vision and spoooooky ghosts!

Also I updated a ton of other things and there's new abilities and idk go check it out it's good!

Here's my attempt at a change list: