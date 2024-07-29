 Skip to content

Corvos Dynasty update for 29 July 2024

Patch 1.8

Share · View all patches · Build 15182405 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 06:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changes
  • Merchant gear requirements have been lowered by 10 levels
  • Elemental gods will no longer spam their ultimate attack
  • Virus crystal has been nerfed from 3% to 1%
  • The royals can now sleep in their childhood beds
Bug Fixes
  • Serah will no longer throw away her family heirloom
  • Jellyfish will no longer trap the player in a death loop
  • Glacius had some bad AI logic which made him use the wrong moves, this has been fixed
  • Fixed a jumping section in Soulstrum sewer
  • Measures have been made to prevent crashing when combining your party
  • You now exit the correct house in Soulstrum
  • A few bosses were glitched and not fighting back, this has been fixed
  • Fixed the save anywhere setting from being overridden by statues and fish
  • Fixed Mable and Alvis sprite not showing up in their recruitment cutscene
  • Killian now says the proper dialogue when smithing
  • Some side quests now have the proper description
  • Mine cart now stays on the rails
  • Hillsaw cows will no longer get loose
  • If at war with a country soldiers will now appear on the fields
  • A few more signs are interactable

