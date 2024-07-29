Changes
- Merchant gear requirements have been lowered by 10 levels
- Elemental gods will no longer spam their ultimate attack
- Virus crystal has been nerfed from 3% to 1%
- The royals can now sleep in their childhood beds
Bug Fixes
- Serah will no longer throw away her family heirloom
- Jellyfish will no longer trap the player in a death loop
- Glacius had some bad AI logic which made him use the wrong moves, this has been fixed
- Fixed a jumping section in Soulstrum sewer
- Measures have been made to prevent crashing when combining your party
- You now exit the correct house in Soulstrum
- A few bosses were glitched and not fighting back, this has been fixed
- Fixed the save anywhere setting from being overridden by statues and fish
- Fixed Mable and Alvis sprite not showing up in their recruitment cutscene
- Killian now says the proper dialogue when smithing
- Some side quests now have the proper description
- Mine cart now stays on the rails
- Hillsaw cows will no longer get loose
- If at war with a country soldiers will now appear on the fields
- A few more signs are interactable
