- Heroes now can learn random skills!
- We've added a variety of new stores with a wider selection of items.
- Discord Link: Join our Discord server and meet new friends!
- Mail System: Check your inbox for unclaimed rewards.
- Corey Pioneer Pack: A new bundle featuring Corey.
- Optimized certain features and UI/UX experience.
- Fixed several bugs.
ScarQuest update for 30 July 2024
V1.1.0 version update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2869051
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 2869052
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update