ScarQuest update for 30 July 2024

V1.1.0 version update

30 July 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Heroes now can learn random skills!
  2. We've added a variety of new stores with a wider selection of items.
  3. Discord Link: Join our Discord server and meet new friends!
  4. Mail System: Check your inbox for unclaimed rewards.
  5. Corey Pioneer Pack: A new bundle featuring Corey.
  6. Optimized certain features and UI/UX experience.
  7. Fixed several bugs.

