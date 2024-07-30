 Skip to content

Star Chef 2: Cooking Game update for 30 July 2024

Celebrate friendship in style!

Share · View all patches · Build 15182119 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 08:33:08 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Ketch-up on the biggest food festival – squishy, juicy, and tangy LA TOMATINA-themed Kekao’s Adventure.
  • Celebrate friendship in style! Spruce up your restaurant with our Friendship-themed SEASONAL DECORS and watch the good vibes roll in
  • Clank..Beep..Clunk! Come dressed in your finest bot attire for a fortnight of electrifying fun in the brand new ROBO THEME FOOD CART EVENT.

Changed files in this update

Windows Star Chef 2: Cooking Game Content Depot 1612811
