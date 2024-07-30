- Ketch-up on the biggest food festival – squishy, juicy, and tangy LA TOMATINA-themed Kekao’s Adventure.
- Celebrate friendship in style! Spruce up your restaurant with our Friendship-themed SEASONAL DECORS and watch the good vibes roll in
- Clank..Beep..Clunk! Come dressed in your finest bot attire for a fortnight of electrifying fun in the brand new ROBO THEME FOOD CART EVENT.
Star Chef 2: Cooking Game update for 30 July 2024
