Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess update for 29 July 2024

Update Notes for 2024/07/28

  • UI: Add progress bar in HUD to show cooldown for abilities.
  • UI: Rework cinematic of reptoid fatality in first mission.
  • UI: Update difficulty selection icons.
  • Gameplay: Add savepoints in Brain Boss mission when capturing radar domes. There is still a checkpoint before the boss.

