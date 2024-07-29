- UI: Add progress bar in HUD to show cooldown for abilities.
- UI: Rework cinematic of reptoid fatality in first mission.
- UI: Update difficulty selection icons.
- Gameplay: Add savepoints in Brain Boss mission when capturing radar domes. There is still a checkpoint before the boss.
Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess update for 29 July 2024
Update Notes for 2024/07/28
