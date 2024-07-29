- Added controller support for MRI!
- Moved an NPC in MRI so you wouldn't get stuck in a wall
- Fixed a bug where you could get Slider 8 early in the Desert
- Added an experimental "DisableSlider X" to the dev console
Slider update for 29 July 2024
Slider v1.0.05
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows English Depot 1916891
- Loading history…
macOS English Depot 1916892
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 1916893
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update