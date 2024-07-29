 Skip to content

Slider update for 29 July 2024

Slider v1.0.05

Share · View all patches · Build 15181996 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 04:09:08 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added controller support for MRI!
  • Moved an NPC in MRI so you wouldn't get stuck in a wall
  • Fixed a bug where you could get Slider 8 early in the Desert
  • Added an experimental "DisableSlider X" to the dev console

