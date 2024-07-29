Great Update 0.15f Now Available! And Updated Demo

After a long time and hard work, this great game update is now available. It took longer than budgeted, but it was worth it. Many bugs were fixed, various areas were improved, and the story mode finally started. To celebrate, we have published a half-hour gameplay on YouTube covering the first day of the game.

The game demo has also been updated, now giving access to all mini-games and the mall area. You can play without limits, but you will not be able to explore other areas of the game.

Here are the details of the changes in version 0.15f:

New interaction events with Reiko (cinema, clothing store, fitting room) were created.

Cutscenes were added for all these new events.

New dialogues between Reiko and the protagonist.

Now Reiko and the protagonist can try on clothes in the fitting rooms.

New stores were added to the mall (café, gym, men's clothing store, music store).

A minimap was added.

Sound was added to the protagonist's footsteps.

Small voice phrases were added to Reiko.

Translation in different languages was improved.

The game size was significantly reduced to less than half.

Lighting corrections were made in various scenes.

Several bugs were fixed.

Minor corrections.

The interior of the school was removed in this version, as it is currently being modified and expanded, and will be ready for the next game version. The next update should not take as long. Thank you for your support, and we will continue to work hard to complete the game.