CashGrab update for 29 July 2024

SUMMER OF SILLIES UPDATE #2 (NEW MAP/MONSTER)

29 July 2024

The CashGrab _Summer of Sillies Update #2 _is OUT NOW!!!

Whats Included?

  • A BRAND NEW MONSTER
  • A BRAND NEW MAP
  • Probably some bugs I didnt really playtest it tbh
  • Porbably some other stuff but I aint too sure bruh


THE BIG PEEPA

