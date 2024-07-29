Qiybz version 1.3
- Reduced the number of available versions to one, as the 'two versions' -system does not seem to work
- Added a shuffle option for soundtracks
- Added an option to stop music in the shop
- Added an option to force own music choices, such that no event or boss music rewrites the current choices
- Added score, life and star currency gain popup effects, the effects can be disabled in the effects tab in the shop
- Resolved some bugs regarding bosses
- Modified the function of some cubes
- Added a new cube
- The pesky score border of 500 in order to enemy to spawn has been lowered to 5
- The difficulty level of bosses has been increased, for example, an instant death cube has been introduced in boss 6, although the effect can be avoided with invulnerability effects
- A new ability called height reset, use space to activate it
- You can now cancel any skill during its effect by tapping the W button again, and gain a small time compensation in return
- The time meters now get behind the pause menu
- Added sound effects to three existing cubes
- Modified some life giving cubes such that they give more lives the higher the score
- Improved mechanics and synergies for some cubes
