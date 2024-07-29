 Skip to content

SymbioPhobiA update for 29 July 2024

\\ Hotfix SymbioPhobiA V 1.00.12 \\ Fixed low graphics settings

Build 15181282 · Last edited 29 July 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Low graphics settings no longer drastically change the game's lighting.
  • The post-processing of the lighting has been changed a bit to boost the light areas a bit without making the dark areas look too light.

