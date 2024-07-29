- Low graphics settings no longer drastically change the game's lighting.
- The post-processing of the lighting has been changed a bit to boost the light areas a bit without making the dark areas look too light.
SymbioPhobiA update for 29 July 2024
\\ Hotfix SymbioPhobiA V 1.00.12 \\ Fixed low graphics settings
Patchnotes via Steam Community
