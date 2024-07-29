 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ruzar - The Dark Stones update for 29 July 2024

Version Update 1.16.39

Share · View all patches · Build 15181263 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 02:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Quests dialogues should now refresh in the correct selected languages from any current save game.
  • Characters on the second row can now inflict damages to the creatures when using their ranged weapons / projectiles or throwable in close combat.
  • Ranged Weapons and Throwables now inflict the correct amount of damage.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 778441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link