- Quests dialogues should now refresh in the correct selected languages from any current save game.
- Characters on the second row can now inflict damages to the creatures when using their ranged weapons / projectiles or throwable in close combat.
- Ranged Weapons and Throwables now inflict the correct amount of damage.
Ruzar - The Dark Stones update for 29 July 2024
Version Update 1.16.39
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 778441
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update