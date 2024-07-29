KoChaos 2.0

Hey all! So with this new update, I am going to let you know that a mechanic was removed in place of a new one. So just letting you know right off the bat.

So let's go over this update.

New Mechanic -

So with the new mechanic, it replaces the enlisters and you can now ascend your hero. This took over the enlisters because they were too much of a hassle behind the scenes. Something similar will return in the future but for now, this will work way better and bring back the "Infinite Leveling". So this can also ensure that it is completely optional.

End Game Content -

So. Difficulty has been spiked up, but this is to rival the whole ascension mechanic. I have added tons of new bosses. Once you have completed the base game and defeated the Overseer, you may enter the void and fight the brand-new bosses in the all-new Boss Rush. They all have been tuned to be extremely difficult and to challenge you.

The first two bosses have their themed arena. The last few are a part of the void so they will not.

In future updates, I will add more bosses.

No New Heroes -

So you might see that the version has hit 2.0. You're probably a little disappointed that there are no new heroes. Sadly I did not have any time to work on any due to the sheer amount of bosses added in this update. Trust me there will be more to come. I just wanted to push this update out so I can finalize the game.

Final Thoughts -

So I have just said that the game is finalized. Yes. This will be the new gameplay loop. Fight and gain levels. The more you fight and play the stronger you will get. And you will also have ascending to do as well. So with everything added in this update, I can finally say the game is "Complete". There will be more to come but this is just me saying that the game is finalized and completely playable.

Bugs and More -

If you experience any bugs whatsoever, please do not be afraid to comment here and let me know of them.

With all that out of the way, update the game hop in, and slay away!

Have a great day!

-Alex:)