Go-Go Town! Minor Update 4

A New build is up (0.4.52.16081EA)
3x new vehicles!
- [spoiler]Penn-E-Farthing[/spoiler] and [spoiler]Gyroscooter[/spoiler] are hidden discoverables.
- [spoiler]Swift-Rolla (Manual)[/spoiler] can be acquired through the Import app.
Optimisation
- Increased performance when lots of items are visible on the screen
- Increased performance in courier idle calculations
- Improved performance of actor visibility calculations
- Improved memory management
Fish Zone Improvements
- There are now specific fishing spots for Fish, Ribeye, and Cutlets. No more floors littered with unwanted Fish! (Currently all three spots are still called 'Fishing Spot', and you will need to wait until the new ones have spawned in).
- Added an extra worker slot for Fishing Zone
AI Improvements
- Updates to AI Pathing to resolve issues where workers could not reach their intended destinations.
- Workers should now be less inclined to dump backpack contents onto the ground
- Workers will now work harder to check if the item they want to pick up can be stored in the current zone.
- Workers now have a special 'Clean floor' action which they will run if they have no high priority tasks remaining. In this mode, they will pick up anything on the floor that can be stored in the zone.
- Workers will no longer collect items from Auto Harvesters (ie, the Mana Extractor) if they can't store, or use the item itself
- Fixed bug where workers would produce extra items from makers.
- Fixed bug where if a player or NPC interacted with a maker as a worker was moving to interact with it, the worker would drop all the items in their backpack.
- Fixed issue where makers would overproduce items and them drop them on the floor next to the storage bin.
- When collecting new items, AI Workers will now consider items on the floor first, because considering collecting new items from harvesting.
Bugfixes
- Updated various localized strings
- Fixed issue where removing couriers from homes would act as if you removed them from their job
- Fixed issue where users can assign an npc to multiple jobs in co-op
- Fixes for character getting stuck on load
Known Issues
- New fishing spots are all be called 'Fishing Spot'.
- When loading a save from, all current fishing spots will only produce Fish. You will need to wait a full spawn cycle before the Cutlets/Ribeye will spawn.
