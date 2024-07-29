Early Access Build 0.0.7
A small update with new visuals and some quality of life adjustments.
Visuals:
- New turret models!
- Your energy reserves will now be visible at a glance on some structures! Glowing bright blue, green, and a dull red, according to your current reserves.
- Two (2) brand new enemies!
- New shooting animations!
Fixes:
- Adjusted health, range, and damage output values for turrets.
- Adjusted enemy damage output and health values in earlier levels for both trash and boss waves.
- Added more cannon fodder in level 4-1 to blow into scraps.
- Reduced the amount of boss enemies beyond wave 25 in level 3-2.
