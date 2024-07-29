 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Unearthing Invasions update for 29 July 2024

Early Access Build 0.0.7

Share · View all patches · Build 15181053 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 01:19:09 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Early Access Build 0.0.7

A small update with new visuals and some quality of life adjustments.

Visuals:
  • New turret models!
  • Your energy reserves will now be visible at a glance on some structures! Glowing bright blue, green, and a dull red, according to your current reserves.
  • Two (2) brand new enemies!
  • New shooting animations!
Fixes:
  • Adjusted health, range, and damage output values for turrets.
  • Adjusted enemy damage output and health values in earlier levels for both trash and boss waves.
  • Added more cannon fodder in level 4-1 to blow into scraps.
  • Reduced the amount of boss enemies beyond wave 25 in level 3-2.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2927572
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2927573
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2927574
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link