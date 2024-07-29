Community Update

Thank You
Yard Sale Simulator provides alot of freedom in playstyle and we love to see all the different ways people enjoy the yard sale life. One surprise was the personality and names people have given to the towns people over time. Thanks to the suggestions of our friends on Discord we would like introduce some of these personalities into the game today and with more to come in the future.
New Items
6 new items added
Flippin' Marketplace
16 new orders to fulfill on the marketplace
Fix
- Fixed issue with tooltip not showing on most items prior to completing the tutorial
- Changed the tutorial to more clearly indicate the need to right click items in inventory to place the item
Changed files in this update