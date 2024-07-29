Community Update

Thank You

Yard Sale Simulator provides alot of freedom in playstyle and we love to see all the different ways people enjoy the yard sale life. One surprise was the personality and names people have given to the towns people over time. Thanks to the suggestions of our friends on Discord we would like introduce some of these personalities into the game today and with more to come in the future.

New Items

6 new items added

Flippin' Marketplace

16 new orders to fulfill on the marketplace

Fix