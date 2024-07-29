 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hyper Online: VTuber Avatar Studio update for 29 July 2024

Notes for July 29th 2024

Share · View all patches · Build 15176554 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 01:46:09 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hyper Desktop is no longer invite-only, thank you so much for all your feedback over the last few months. We've been working on hard on building the features you all want, and can't wait to keep building the best vtubing app together. If you have any feedback, or anything you'd like to see, hop over to our community over at https://discordd.gg/hyperonline

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2828791
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link