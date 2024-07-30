A New Special Rally and A New Car!

Changelog v1.0.7:
New Contents:
- New Rally - "Moonlight" (Night-only special stages!)
- New Car - "Libra Grande" (Remember we said there's a new Rally?)
- Support for Local Leaderboards!
- New rebinding options for Steering - Yes, we heard you!
Changes:
Slightly increased the required Rally time for China SS2 and Greece SS2 so they will no longer be nearly impossible for certain cars.
Known Issues:
*There is an issue that causes the key binding to be incorrectly reset upon quitting the game. We are aware of this issue and will promptly get it fixed in a coming patch.
Changed files in this update