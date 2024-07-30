 Skip to content

Old School Rally update for 30 July 2024

A New Special Rally and A New Car!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog v1.0.7:

New Contents:

  • New Rally - "Moonlight" (Night-only special stages!)
  • New Car - "Libra Grande" (Remember we said there's a new Rally?)
  • Support for Local Leaderboards!
  • New rebinding options for Steering - Yes, we heard you!

Changes:

Slightly increased the required Rally time for China SS2 and Greece SS2 so they will no longer be nearly impossible for certain cars.

Known Issues:
*There is an issue that causes the key binding to be incorrectly reset upon quitting the game. We are aware of this issue and will promptly get it fixed in a coming patch.

