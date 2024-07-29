Major Update: Faction Update #2 V1.0

New Content:
New companion “Regina” is now available to be unlocked
Added 10 new Achievements
Added 1 new faction “Goblin Settlement” which includes the following:
4 new maps:
- Goblin Settlement_Center Cave
- Goblin Settlement_Outpost
- Goblin Settlement_Abandoned Mine
- Goblin Settlement_Underground River
Added 10 enemy types
- Goblin Tribesman
- Battle Banner
- Goblin Hunter
- Goblin Raider
- Cave Witch
- Orc Berserker
- Tribe Druid
- Orc Warrior
- Giant “Andu”
- “Goriam” the Goblin Warlod
Added 4 new equipment pieces
- Coat of Commander Tyler
- Dwarf Crown
- Ring of Viper Nire
- Fragment of Demon Spear
Added 3 new passives
- Guardian's Blessing
- Accelerated Accuracy
- Vigorous Instinct
Added 2 new skills
- Spectral Spear
- Francisca Volley
Added 1 new adventurer class
- Rune Bearer
Added new skill upgrades for some of the skills and Ults
Visual:
- Visual updates on UI
- Visual updates on VFX
Changes:
- Adjusted the animations of some units
- Rearranged the starting skill pool for Rolland
- Speeded up AI actions
- Adjusted the attributes of companions and enemies
- Adjusted the passives of some enemies
- The statics of all unlocked companions can now be checked in Library without having to recruit them first
- Other balancing adjustments
Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where campaign end statics not being shown correctly
- Fixed a bug where enemy units might constantly move between front and back positions
- Fixed a bug where upgrading skills in combat may have unexpected effect
- Fixed numerous localization bugs
- Other minor fixes
