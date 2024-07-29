 Skip to content

MAJOR Dungeon Dungeon! update for 29 July 2024

Major Update: Faction Update #2 V1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 15171590 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 13:09:21 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Content:

New companion “Regina” is now available to be unlocked
Added 10 new Achievements
Added 1 new faction “Goblin Settlement” which includes the following:
4 new maps:
  • Goblin Settlement_Center Cave
  • Goblin Settlement_Outpost
  • Goblin Settlement_Abandoned Mine
  • Goblin Settlement_Underground River

Added 10 enemy types
  • Goblin Tribesman
  • Battle Banner
  • Goblin Hunter
  • Goblin Raider
  • Cave Witch
  • Orc Berserker
  • Tribe Druid
  • Orc Warrior
  • Giant “Andu”
  • “Goriam” the Goblin Warlod
Added 4 new equipment pieces
  • Coat of Commander Tyler
  • Dwarf Crown
  • Ring of Viper Nire
  • Fragment of Demon Spear
Added 3 new passives
  • Guardian's Blessing
  • Accelerated Accuracy
  • Vigorous Instinct
Added 2 new skills
  • Spectral Spear
  • Francisca Volley

Added 1 new adventurer class
  • Rune Bearer
Added new skill upgrades for some of the skills and Ults

Visual:

  • Visual updates on UI
  • Visual updates on VFX

Changes:

  • Adjusted the animations of some units
  • Rearranged the starting skill pool for Rolland
  • Speeded up AI actions
  • Adjusted the attributes of companions and enemies
  • Adjusted the passives of some enemies
  • The statics of all unlocked companions can now be checked in Library without having to recruit them first
  • Other balancing adjustments

Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where campaign end statics not being shown correctly
  • Fixed a bug where enemy units might constantly move between front and back positions
  • Fixed a bug where upgrading skills in combat may have unexpected effect
  • Fixed numerous localization bugs
  • Other minor fixes

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2114381
  • Loading history…
