Escape From Mandrillia update for 29 July 2024

SMALL FIX

29 July 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small one here, fixed an invisible bullet deflector that appeared on the security room on the last update.

Still working on the final versions of the victory/defeat rooms. Stay tuned!

