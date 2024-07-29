Small one here, fixed an invisible bullet deflector that appeared on the security room on the last update.
Still working on the final versions of the victory/defeat rooms. Stay tuned!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Small one here, fixed an invisible bullet deflector that appeared on the security room on the last update.
Still working on the final versions of the victory/defeat rooms. Stay tuned!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update