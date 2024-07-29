Hands of Necromancy Gets an Update, Hands of Necromancy II Gets a Release Date!

Greetings Everyone,

Today we have two major announcements for you:

V3.0 of the game brings many quality of life improvements, various bug fixes, and most importantly, support for new languages: French, German, Spanish, Portuguese and Russian - the full changelog is available at the end of this article.

Due to the extent of the changes, old save files are not compatible with the new version. We recommend everyone to start a new playthrough, but if you wish to continue your pre-update saved games, you can. In the list of games on the left-hand side of your Steam client library, right-click on Hands of Necromancy, select "Properties" and "Betas" - from the drop-down menu next to "Beta Participation", pick the option "legacy_saves", wait for an update to finish, and you will be back in the previous version of the game, with your old saves fully playable.

The day has come and we can now share with you that Hands of Necromancy II will launch on September 16, 2024. Are you looking forward to the new story, the option to choose between two playable characters, new abilities, weapons and enemies to slaughter? Then go ahead and wishlist the game now, so you don't miss its release - and let's watch the trailer together now:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2706450/Hands_of_Necromancy_II/

Full changelog:

Items now provide descriptions of their effects upon pickup.

Introduced a game launcher to resolve crash issues in HoN1 by allowing users to select a different video backend.

The font was modified and is more readable now.

HP bars and names can now be displayed for enemies, bosses, mini-bosses, and players.

Some ammo items were reworked and all the ammo items are now animated.

Renamed "Easy" hub mode to "Classic Hub: Action".

Renamed "The Classic Mapset" to "Classic Hub: Exploration".

Added support for new languages: French, German, Spanish, Portuguese and Russian.

Increased the damage of the primary fire for the Ring of Ice and the Scythe (excluding burning damage).

Altered the alt-fire of unholy grenades to now ignite on the ground, causing high damage.

Most player attacks, including the Wyvern fireball, no longer cause self-damage.

The Fireball Staff's ALT attack now costs 3 ammo.

Reduced the HP of the Undead Dragon and the final boss.

Revive system improvements: Monsters now follow the player and teleport to their location.

Players can now walk through minions, who no longer cause friendly fire.

Resolved various map issues.

Increased ammo availability in the first map of the main game and the expansion.

Modified player death sounds.

Implemented numerous engine updates, including many features from GZDoom 4.13, and added VkDoom's revamp to accelerate rendering as an option.

Implemented a "forced-perspective" system which is used to allow for projectiles to exist in the sky briefly instead of hitting it, and also renders monster's feet under the ground without clipping them.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1898610/Hands_of_Necromancy/