Improvements:

-Production users can queue against beta characters

Bug fixes:

-Level 15 VS AI heroes can't earn XP

-Level 15 cards are missing from the public card gallery

-First-time RT game doesn't start after viewing RT information

Card bug fixes and balance improvements:

