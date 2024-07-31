Celebrate the first 'VIDEOVERSARY' with a new drawing update!

On August 7, it will have been one year since VIDEOVERSE launched on PC, Mac and Linux! Can you believe it? So much has happened in this year!

Firstly, VIDEOVERSE remains 'Very Positive' on Steam, with 90 on Metacritic and 92 on OpenCritic, which made it one of 2023’s highest-rated games! It also won 'Best Narrative' at Debug Indie Game Awards and 'Critics’ Choice Award' at Indie Cup UK, and was nominated for several other awards, including 'Safe in our World Award for Mental Health', 'Everyone Can Award for Accessibility' and 'Best Hidden Gem'. In such a competitive year, this was an incredible achievement for such a small indie game!

So, to celebrate the first...VIDEOVERSARY, please enjoy 30% off during the PixElated Festival (July 29 - August 5) and the brand new Drawing Update (1.2), which contains the following features:

Gallery

Now, you can collect all the drawings across Videoverse, plus CGs and cut-scenes!

Drawing Opportunities

There are more opportunities to draw throughout the game via the Art Corner community. It's completely optional (for the artists amongst us!) but feel free to share your creations in the Steam community!

Art and GUI Polish

Artwork across the game has been polished, plus GUI has been improved in areas for smoother controller play!

Faster Messages

Due to popular demand, a new option ‘Faster Messages’ has been added in the Preferences menu. This speeds up private chat messages and is recommended for repeat play-throughs and achievement hunters!

Thank you all again for the continued support over the last year. VIDEOVERSE's community maybe small but it's the sweetest out there! I hope you enjoy the new update and are able to collect all the drawings...and please share your own drawings in the Steam community!

_"Bye eMMe-TT. Good luck with your drawings. :)"