This release brings the new Limited Time Events feature, providing player challenges to earn additional rewards for entrepreneurial expertise!
Venture Valley update for 30 July 2024
0.4.0.522
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Venture Valley Depot Windows Depot 1395332
- Loading history…
macOS Venture Valley Depot MacOS Depot 1395333
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update