Patch Notes Version 1.13

Share · View all patches · Build 15159892 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 12:33:08 UTC by Wendy

PvP-exclusive balance adjustments

Equipment

Increased poise damage of normal attacks for the following weapon types: Light Great Swords / Backhand Blades / Hand-to-Hand Arts / Beast Claws

Increased poise damage of dual wield attacks for the following weapon types: Straight Swords / Thrusting Swords / Curved Swords / Katanas / Spears / Whips / Fists / Claws

Increased poise damage of the Claws of Night throwing attacks.

Decreased the backstep invulnerability window when the Fine Crucible Feather Talisman or the Talisman of All Crucibles are equipped.

Skills

Savage Lion's Claw:

The second hit of the follow-up attack is now easier to land

Decreased damage animation of the first attack against other players.

Raging Beast: Decreased invulnerability window against other players' attacks.

Decreased invulnerability window against other players' attacks. Blind Spot: Decreased invulnerability window against other players' attacks.

Decreased invulnerability window against other players' attacks. Palm Blast: Decreased poise amount generated when charging this skill.

Spell and Incantations

Miriam's Vanishing: Decreased invulnerability window against other players' attacks.

Decreased invulnerability window against other players' attacks. Knight's Lightning Spear:

Increased attack power of the initial lightning spear.

Decreased attack power of the spears launched after the first one.

Decreased poise damage of all spears generated by this spell.

General balance adjustments

Increased damage animation of the Light Greatsword charge attacks against enemies (other than players).

Increased the stats & status of the following NPCs that can be summoned in some areas:

Needle Knight Leda / Pureblood Knight Ansbach / Thiollier

Increased the attack power and damage negation of summoned spirits, excluding the Mimic Tear, when the Revered Spirit Ash Blessing is at [5] or more.

Increased the attack power and damage negation of summoned spirits, excluding the Mimic Tear, when upgraded to “+8” or higher.

Armament

Increased attack power scaling when upgrading the following armaments: Repeating Crossbow / Spread Crossbow / Rabbath's Cannon

Shield of Night: Increased damage negation when blocking physical attacks.

Increased damage negation when blocking physical attacks. Euporia:

Increased Holy damage when the weapon has its luster restored.

Decreased the number of attacks required to restore the weapon’s luster.

Increased the duration of the luster restoration effect.

Golden Lion Shield: Increase guard strength.

Increase guard strength. Golem Fist: Added a damage hitbox to the hand portion of the ranged fist attack.

Added a damage hitbox to the hand portion of the ranged fist attack. Smithscript Greathammer: Increased poise damage of the swing portion of throwing attacks (the projectile is unchanged).

Increased poise damage of the swing portion of throwing attacks (the projectile is unchanged). Spread Crossbow/ Decreased the generated status buildup when used with Bolts that have status effects.

Decreased the generated status buildup when used with Bolts that have status effects. Ailment Talisman: After the onset of a status ailment, the status build up (or duration) of said ailment will now also be reduced immediately by a certain amount.

After the onset of a status ailment, the status build up (or duration) of said ailment will now also be reduced immediately by a certain amount. Clarifying Horn Charm / Clarifying Horn Charm +1 / Clarifying Horn Charm +2: Increased Focus resistance.

Skill

Savage Lion's Claw: Increased attack power and poise damage of the first attack.

Swift Slash:

Reduced movement distance when using this skill

Extended recovery time.

Overhead Stance: Increased attack power against enemies (other than players).

Increased attack power against enemies (other than players). Aspects of the Crucible: Wings

Increased attack power.

Increased directional control, as well as amount of poised generated when using this skill.

Lightspeed Slash: The additional light attacks are now affected by the attack power and ability scaling of the weapon.

The additional light attacks are now affected by the attack power and ability scaling of the weapon. Rancor Slash:

Increased attack power of the vengeful spirits.

Increased stamina damage against guarding enemies.

Revenger's Blade: Increased directional control for follow up attacks after a strong attack.

Increased directional control for follow up attacks after a strong attack. Horn Calling: Increased attack power against enemies (other than players).

Increased attack power against enemies (other than players). Horn Calling: Storm: Increased attack power against enemies (other than players).

Increased attack power against enemies (other than players). Weed Cutter: Increased the speed of attacks.

Increased the speed of attacks. Romina's Purification: Increased poise value when using this skill.

Increased poise value when using this skill. Red Bear Hunt:

Increased attack power.

Increased poise value when using this skill.

Rancor Shot: Decreased status buildup generation when used with Arrows that have status effects.

Decreased status buildup generation when used with Arrows that have status effects. Repeating Fire: Adjusted attack power to compensate for increase in weapon damage

Adjusted attack power to compensate for increase in weapon damage Feeble Lord's Frenzied Flame: Reduced Frenzy status effect buildup against enemies.

Reduced Frenzy status effect buildup against enemies. Revenge of the Night: Increased poise damage and attack power when this skill is used immediately after guarding against an enemy attack.

Spell

Glintblade Trio: Increased attack power.

Increased attack power. Blades of Stone:

Adjusted attack power of the first, second and third charge attacks.

Increased attack power of the non-charged attack.

Increased attack power of the first hit of the charged attack, and reduced attack power of the second and third hits.

Increased attack range and attack speed.

Glintstone Nail: Increased attack power and improved enemy tracking.

Increased attack power and improved enemy tracking. Glintstone Nails: Increased attack power and improved enemy tracking.

Increased attack power and improved enemy tracking. Impenetrable Thorns:

All generated Impenetrable Thorns will now track enemies.

Decreased attack power and poise damage.

Decreased the Hemorrhage status buildup and stamina damage against guarding enemies.

Rings of Spectral Light: Increased attack power and Frostbite status buildup.

Increased attack power and Frostbite status buildup. Vortex of Putrescence: Increased attack power and Frostbite status buildup.

Incantation

Minor Erdtree: Increased HP recovery amount.

Increased HP recovery amount. Land of Shadow: Improved enemy tracking.

Improved enemy tracking. Spira: Increased attack speed.

Watchful Spirit: Improved enemy tracking.

Increased attack speed. Watchful Spirit: Improved enemy tracking. Divine Beast Tornado:

Increased attack power.

Enemies hit by the tornado will now be launched upwards.

The tornado will be less likely to disappear due to collision with the terrain.

Rain of Fire:

Increased attack power.

Reduced the interval between each hit.

Roar of Rugalea: Increased poise damage and attack power.

Increased poise damage and attack power. Furious Blade of Ansbach: Increased attack power.

Increased attack power. Rotten Butterflies:

Increased Scarlet Rot status buildup.

Reduced the interval between damage ticks.

Increased attack range.

Ash

Wandering Noble: Will no longer stagger as easily.

Will no longer stagger as easily. Noble Sorcerer: Will no longer stagger as easily.

Will no longer stagger as easily. Nomad Ashes: Will no longer stagger as easily.

Will no longer stagger as easily. Putrid Corse: Will no longer stagger as easily.

Will no longer stagger as easily. Skeletal Militiaman: Will no longer stagger as easily.

Will no longer stagger as easily. Skeletal Bandit: Will no longer stagger as easily.

Will no longer stagger as easily. Albinauric: Will no longer stagger as easily.

Will no longer stagger as easily. Winged Misbegotten: Will no longer stagger as easily.

Will no longer stagger as easily. Demi-Human: Will no longer stagger as easily.

Will no longer stagger as easily. Clayman: Will no longer stagger as easily.

Will no longer stagger as easily. Oracle Envoys: Will no longer stagger as easily.

Will no longer stagger as easily. Man-Fly: Will no longer stagger as easily.

Will no longer stagger as easily. Lone Wolf Ashes: Will no longer stagger as easily.

Will no longer stagger as easily. Rotten Stray Ashes: Will no longer stagger as easily.

Will no longer stagger as easily. Giant Rat Ashes: Will no longer stagger as easily.

Will no longer stagger as easily. Warhawk:

Increased HP, physical attack power and Fire attack power.

Increased Stance status.

Land Squirt:

Increased HP.

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Spirit jellyfish:

Increased HP, physical attack power and poison status ailment buildup on enemies.

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Spider Scorpion:

Increased physical attack power, poison status ailment buildup on enemies and damage negation except for strike and fire attributes.

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Fingercreeper: Will no longer stagger as easily.

Will no longer stagger as easily. Fanged Imp: Will no longer stagger as easily.

Will no longer stagger as easily. Bigmouth Imp:

Increased HP and Fire attack power.

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Gravebird:

Increased HP and magic attack power.

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Soldjar of Fortune: Will no longer stagger as easily.

Will no longer stagger as easily. Archers: Will no longer stagger as easily.

Will no longer stagger as easily. Greatshield Soldiers: Will no longer stagger as easily.

Will no longer stagger as easily. Page: Will no longer stagger as easily.

Will no longer stagger as easily. Vulgar Militia: Will no longer stagger as easily.

Will no longer stagger as easily. Marionette Soldier: Will no longer stagger as easily.

Will no longer stagger as easily. Avionette Soldie: Will no longer stagger as easily.

Will no longer stagger as easily. Kaiden Mercenary:

Increased HP and physical attack power.

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Mad Pumpkin Head:

Increased physical attack power.

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Fire Monks:

Increased HP and Fire attack power.

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Ancestral Follower:

Increased physical attack power.

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Horned Warrior:

Increased HP and damage negation except for pierce attacks.

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Azula Beastman:

Increased HP and lightning attack power.

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Man-Serpent: Will no longer stagger as easily.

Will no longer stagger as easily. Crystalian:

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Increased physical attack power.

Kindred of Rot: Will no longer stagger as easily.

Will no longer stagger as easily. Bloodfiend Hexer's:

Increased hemorrhage status ailment buildup on enemies.

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Glintstone sorcerer: Will no longer stagger as easily.

Will no longer stagger as easily. Twinsage Sorcerer: Will no longer stagger as easily.

Will no longer stagger as easily. Inquisitor:

Increased HP.

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Godrick Soldier: Will no longer stagger as easily.

Will no longer stagger as easily. Raya Lucaria Soldier: Will no longer stagger as easily.

Will no longer stagger as easily. Leyndell Soldier: Will no longer stagger as easily.

Will no longer stagger as easily. Radahn Soldier: Will no longer stagger as easily.

Will no longer stagger as easily. Haligtree Soldier: Will no longer stagger as easily.

Will no longer stagger as easily. Mausoleum Soldier: Will no longer stagger as easily.

Will no longer stagger as easily. Messmer Soldier:

Increased Hp and physical attack power.

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Stormhawk Deenh:

Increased HP and physical attack power.

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Increased duration of effect to increase the attack power given to allies.

Banished Knight Oleg:

Increased physical attack power and damage negation against physical attacks.

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Banished Knight Engval:

Increased physical attack power and damage negation against physical attacks.

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Bloodhound Knight Floh:

Increased HP, physical attack power and damage negation against physical attacks.

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Black Knight Captain Huw:

Increased physical attack power and damage negation against physical attacks.

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Black Knight Commander Andreas:

Increased damage negation and guard boost against Holy and Physical attacks.

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Fire Knight Hilde:

Increased Fire attack power.

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Fire Knight Queelign: Increased Vigor and Faith.

Increased Vigor and Faith. Swordhand of Night Jolán: Increased Vigor and Dexterity.

Increased Vigor and Dexterity. Jolán and Anna: Increased Vigor and Dexterity.

Increased Vigor and Dexterity. Battlemage Hugues:

Increased physical attack power and magic attack power.

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Latenna the Albinauric:

Increased HP, physical attack power, and magic attack power.

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Perfumer Tricia:

Increased HP.

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Depraved Perfumer Carmaan:

Increased fire attack power.

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Omenkiller Rollo:

Increased HP, physical attack power, and Fire attack power.

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Blackflame Monk Amon:

Increased HP and Fire attack power.

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Curseblade Meera:

Increased HP and physical attack power.

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Demi-Human Swordsman Yosh:

Increased HP, physical attack power, and magic attack power.

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Ancient Dragon Knight Kristoff:

Increased Lightning attack power and damage negation against Physical, Lightning, and Holy Attack affinities.

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Redmane Knight Ogha:

Increased physical attack power and damage negation against Physical and Fire attack affinities.

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Increased physical attack power and damage negation against Physical and Fire attack affinities. Will no longer stagger as easily. Lhutel the Headless:

Increased physical attack power and damage negation against physical attacks.

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Cleanrot Knight Finlay:

Increased physical attack power and damage negation against Physical, Magic, and Holy Attack affinities.

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Black Knife Tiche: Will no longer stagger as easily.

Will no longer stagger as easily. Divine Bird Warrior Ornis:

Increased HP and damage negation against Physical attacks except Pierce attacks.

Will no longer stagger as easily.

Ancient Dragon Florissax:

Increased Arcane.

Increased damage negation against all affinities.

Increased Skills and Incantations usage rate.

Increased the speed and poise values during some attacks.

Finger Maiden Therolina Puppet: Increased Vigor and Faith.

Increased Vigor and Faith. Jarwight Puppet: Increased Vigor.

Increased Vigor. Dolores the Sleeping Arrow Puppet: Increased Vigor.

Increased Vigor. Nepheli Loux Puppet: Increased Vigor and Strength.

Increased Vigor and Strength. Dung Eater Puppet: Increased Vigor.

Increased Vigor. Nightmaiden & Swordstress: Increased HP and physical attack power.

Bug Fixes

Changed the default selection of the OK / CANCEL prompt that shows up when using the “Spectral Steed Whistle” while the spectral steed is dead. The default selection position is now OK.

Adjusted the placement of NPC summon signs in certain boss fight areas.

Changed the NPC summon signs in certain boss fights to allow the user to summon NPCs simply by pressing the action button once.

Fixed a bug where the damage of some normal attacks of the Dark Moon Greatsword were lower than intended.

Fixed the physical attack attribute menu display of the “Warpick” weapon.

Fixed a bug where some attacks of the “Swift Spear” weapon were different than expected in terms of power, damage motion and hitbox generation timing.

Fixed a bug that prevented the “Twinblade Talisman” from affecting the Perfume Bottles weapon type when equipped and used in the left hand.

Fixed a bug where the physical attack attributes of some attacks of the Thrusting Shields weapon type were different than expected.

Fixed a bug that allowed the use of Arrows / Great Arrows / Bolts / Great Bolts that should not be usable for the following weapon types:

Light Bows / Long Bows / Greatbows / Crossbows / Ballistas

Fixed a bug where the effect of increasing the power of the Incantation “Light of Miquella” of the “Circlet of Light” helmet was not applied correctly.

Fixed a bug that caused FP consumption when using the "Unending Dance" Skill while not meeting the ability requirements of the weapon "Dancing Blade of Ranah".

Fixed a bug where the physical attack attribute of some attacks of the “Deadly Dance” Skill was different than expected.

Fixed a bug where the physical attack attribute of the “Scattershot Throw” Skill of the “Claws of Night” weapon was different than expected.

Fixed a bug where the following Skills did not change correctly when performed with or without FP.

Dynastic Sickleplay / Raging Beast / Repeating Crossbow Fire

Fixed a bug where a different Rage Art was sometimes performed when following up with a strong attack after using the “Raging Beast” and “Dynasty Sickleplay” Skills.

Fixed a bug that caused certain Skills to perform differently than expected under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug that prevented some Spells / Incantations that can be used in the air from being used in the air under some conditions.

Fixed a bug that caused the "Golden Arcs" Incantation to generate attacks slower when cast with the left hand.

Fixed a bug where the “Rain of Fire” Incantation sometimes did not hit enemies.

Fixed a bug where the “Furious Blade of Ansbach” Incantation did not apply Hemorrhage status build up.

Fixed a bug where under some circumstances, the move distance when casting some Spells / Incantations was different than expected.

Fixed a bug that sometimes interrupted the cast of the “Roar of Rugalea” Incantation.

Fixed a bug where the “Cherishing Fingers” magic attack sometimes did not hit.

Fixed a bug in the behavior of the Mimic Tear spirit when casting Spells, Incantations and Skills.

Fixed a bug where NPCs could be summoned when the maximum number of cooperative multiplayer members had been reached.

Fixed a bug that caused some items to display different icons than expected.

Fixed a bug where exiting the game or going through a loading screen immediately after defeating “Count Ymir, Mother of Fingers” could make the dropped items unobtainable.

Fixed a bug that prevented the player from performing Critical hits on some enemies.

Fixed a bug in which some attacks on certain enemies were interpreted differently than expected.

Fixed a bug that prevented rune gains when defeating some enemies.

Fixed a bug that prevented some enemies from working properly under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug where the Multiplayer area borders were different than intended in some areas.

Fixed a bug where the player would spawn in a different place than intended when invading another player’s world

Fixed a bug in the map menu that caused some NPC icons in the Realm of Shadow to not display properly.

Fixed a bug in the design of the map of Realm of Shadow and the “Map Fragment” icon.

Fixed a bug where some cutscenes were not displayed correctly under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug where some sound effects did not play correctly.

Fixed a bug where some effects were not displayed correctly.

Several performance improvements and other bug fixes.

Steam-only adjustments

Fixed a bug where “Anti-aliasing Quality” was unintentionally set to “High” each time the game was restarted.

Correction of end credits: in update 1.12, an error was included in the credits of the game. This issue will be corrected in the next update.

Possible unstable performance fixes

In some PC versions, Ray Tracing may be unintentionally enabled and cause unstable performance.: Please check the Ray Tracing setting in the "System" > "Graphics " > "Ray Tracing Quality" from the title screen or in-game menu.

In the PC version, the message "Inappropriate activity detected" may appear without cheating: to fix this issue, please verify the integrity of the game's files before restarting the game.

In the PC version, unstable framerate may be caused by third party applications that control mouse behavior. Deactivating these third party applications may improve performance.

The version number of this update shown at the lower right corner of the Title Screen will be as follows:

_App Ver. 1.13

Regulation Ver. 1.13.1_

Online play requires the player to apply this update.

Further updates will be distributed in the future for you to continue to enjoy ELDEN RING more comfortably.

Please stay tuned for more news by following our social channels or joining us on the official