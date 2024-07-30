Hotfix 0.1.2.2 Now Live - Changelog

Hey Everyone,

Hotfix 0.1.2.2 includes notable improvements aimed at enhancing your gameplay experience, including more reductions to rubberbanding. Please read through the notes and share your feedback. Your input is valuable as we continue to optimize Gray Zone Warfare for better performance and enjoyment.

CHANGELOG

FIXED

Players no longer lose task progress when the game crashes

Too many items in nested containers no longer lead to an Online persistence error

Fixed an error that mistakenly showed old drivers on systems with an integrated Intel graphics card

Choice-based tasks no longer disappear after a crash

Another round of fixes for bulletproof windows in Forth Narith, Midnight Sapphire, and Tiger Bay

When the voice chat fails to connect to the server on startup, it will now attempt to reconnect automatically

Re-enabling squad chat in settings no longer causes player voices to be distorted

Muting a player in the squad now works correctly

Turning off the voice chat now works correctly. This setting now controls both proximity and squad chat

Fixed two crashes related to the voice chat

Fixed a crash related to the messenger

Fixed a bug where players were unable to switch weapons, loot, or sprint after using a knife

Players can now use the knife correctly while walking

ADDED

A GPU crash debugging tool in the graphics settings. Use it for detailed crash data, but note it may impact performance, so only enable it if you experience regular GPU crashes.

Additional measures to reduce rubberbanding

We're still in the pre-alpha stages, and as we continue to optimize the game, we're excited to share more of our vision with you once it's ready. Our commitment to Gray Zone Warfare spans years, and we truly appreciate your support and patience for the long haul.

Every Move Matters,

MADFINGER Games Team

GZW NEWSLETTER

If you haven't signed up yet, you're missing out! Go HERE to sign up now!

What To Expect:

✅Latest #GrayZoneWarfare updates

✅Monthly Exclusive Dev. Interview

✅Creator's Corner: Highlighting top GZW videos by talented content creators

✅Fans Spotlight: Showcasing fan reactions of the month

Follow us on our socials for more updates and content:

Discord

GZW Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Reddit