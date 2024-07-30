Hotfix 0.1.2.2 Now Live - Changelog

Hey Everyone,
Hotfix 0.1.2.2 includes notable improvements aimed at enhancing your gameplay experience, including more reductions to rubberbanding. Please read through the notes and share your feedback. Your input is valuable as we continue to optimize Gray Zone Warfare for better performance and enjoyment.
CHANGELOG
FIXED
- Players no longer lose task progress when the game crashes
- Too many items in nested containers no longer lead to an Online persistence error
- Fixed an error that mistakenly showed old drivers on systems with an integrated Intel graphics card
- Choice-based tasks no longer disappear after a crash
- Another round of fixes for bulletproof windows in Forth Narith, Midnight Sapphire, and Tiger Bay
- When the voice chat fails to connect to the server on startup, it will now attempt to reconnect automatically
- Re-enabling squad chat in settings no longer causes player voices to be distorted
- Muting a player in the squad now works correctly
- Turning off the voice chat now works correctly. This setting now controls both proximity and squad chat
- Fixed two crashes related to the voice chat
- Fixed a crash related to the messenger
- Fixed a bug where players were unable to switch weapons, loot, or sprint after using a knife
- Players can now use the knife correctly while walking
ADDED
- A GPU crash debugging tool in the graphics settings. Use it for detailed crash data, but note it may impact performance, so only enable it if you experience regular GPU crashes.
- Additional measures to reduce rubberbanding
We're still in the pre-alpha stages, and as we continue to optimize the game, we're excited to share more of our vision with you once it's ready. Our commitment to Gray Zone Warfare spans years, and we truly appreciate your support and patience for the long haul.
Every Move Matters,
MADFINGER Games Team
