Possessions update for 31 July 2024

Mac Support (Testing TBD)

Build 15142060 · Last edited 31 July 2024 – 04:32:05 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added support for Mac, but we still need to do some wider testing to ensure full functionality and cross-platform compatibility.

