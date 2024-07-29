Update v0.3.4: Meteorite and supply drop settings! Balance adjustments and more!

Palworld version v0.3.4 has been released.

===

▼New Settings

・Added meteorite and supply drop interval settings to world options

▼Balance adjustments

・Summoned Pals will take 25% less damage from all sources - Does not apply to base Pals

・Decreased the firepower of enemies on the Oil Rig

・Increased power generation from large generators

・Adjusted recovery amount of Lyleen's unique skill

・Lowered the required technology level for coal mines

・Increased purchase price from food merchants, and increased production efficiency of tomatoes and lettuce at farms

・Meat can now be purchased from merchants

▼Base fixes

・Overall improved notifications when a work Pal cannot path correctly inside the base

・Fixed an issue where Pals would get stuck when transporting if a chest was moved or the transport route changed

・Fixed a bug where a fixed assignment to a breeding farm would be removed when the player was not at the base

・If a Pal cannot find a route to the breeding farm when manually assigned, it will now warp directly to it

・Fixed a bug where harmful random events such as monster nests occurred within the base

・Measures were taken to prevent Pals from getting stuck when they are unable to path correctly to a repair kit

・Removed farm collision to reduce Pals getting stuck and clogging the pathing

▼Bug fixes

・Fixed an bug where work Pals would disappear instead of dropping into the Pal Box when the maximum number of work pals at a base was reduced in world settings

・The neutral area was missing around the Sakurajima Tower, so it has been set. Building is no longer possible in the surrounding area

・Fixed a bug that prevented achievements from unlocking

・Added some measures to address the bug where the treasure chest in the oil rig could randomly disappear and other minor bug fixes

▼Text

・Fixed a problem where simplified characters were mixed into the traditional Chinese version of the game (This fix is ongoing due to the large amount of text)

・Fixed other minor text issues

===

Thank you for your continued support of Palworld