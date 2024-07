Share · View all patches · Build 15112779 · Last edited 30 July 2024 – 16:33:09 UTC by Wendy

Since the 14.0.0, the libxcb-cursor dependency is no more automatically installed when you install Substance 3D Designer on Linux.

If it's not already installed, you will have to do it manually before installing Designer.

Unfortunately, we can not automatically install it as Steam does not support to use installation scripts on Linux.

We remain at your disposal for any further information.