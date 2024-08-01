- Fixed the strengthened magic weapon and reset it to zero after changing layers
- Fixed the issue of unlimited soul acquisition for the soul tree in the snow layer
- Fixed the situation where the eaves would obstruct the determination of certain falling skills
- Fixed the issue where the talent on the start page does not take effect
- Fixed issues with some event text and performance errors
- Fixed DX12 error prompt issue
- Fixed the issue where spiritual energy cannot be strengthened
五重塔 update for 1 August 2024
Patch update on August 2nd
Patchnotes via Steam Community