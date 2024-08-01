 Skip to content

五重塔 update for 1 August 2024

Patch update on August 2nd

Last edited 2 August 2024 – 04:26:04 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed the strengthened magic weapon and reset it to zero after changing layers
  2. Fixed the issue of unlimited soul acquisition for the soul tree in the snow layer
  3. Fixed the situation where the eaves would obstruct the determination of certain falling skills
  4. Fixed the issue where the talent on the start page does not take effect
  5. Fixed issues with some event text and performance errors
  6. Fixed DX12 error prompt issue
  7. Fixed the issue where spiritual energy cannot be strengthened
