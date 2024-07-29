 Skip to content

MAJOR Cosmic Resistance update for 29 July 2024

Update - V 1.4.1

Share · View all patches · Build 15093676 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 20:09:22 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Commanders,

We’re thrilled to introduce this major update!

New Platform

  • The game is now available on the Steam Deck! We're also working with Steam to earn the compatibility badge.

Under the Hood

  • Future-proofed the game by upgrading Unity from 2021 to 2023.
  • Enhanced overall performance, particularly on skirmish maps with many ships.

UI/UX Improvements

  • Introduced a General View: zoom out to see color-coded planets and ships
  • Improved enemy ship coloring, including red thrusters for easier enemy identification.
  • Added voice-overs for in-game dialogue.

We welcome all feedback, whether positive, negative, or constructive. Contact us at wecureboredom@proton.me.

Happy gaming,
The We Cure Boredom Team

