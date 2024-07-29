Update - V 1.4.1

Dear Commanders,
We’re thrilled to introduce this major update!
New Platform
- The game is now available on the Steam Deck! We're also working with Steam to earn the compatibility badge.
Under the Hood
- Future-proofed the game by upgrading Unity from 2021 to 2023.
- Enhanced overall performance, particularly on skirmish maps with many ships.
UI/UX Improvements
- Introduced a General View: zoom out to see color-coded planets and ships
- Improved enemy ship coloring, including red thrusters for easier enemy identification.
- Added voice-overs for in-game dialogue.
We welcome all feedback, whether positive, negative, or constructive. Contact us at wecureboredom@proton.me.
Happy gaming,
The We Cure Boredom Team
Changed files in this update