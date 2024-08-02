Patch note Version: [1.4.13.2]

**
Do you know the best way to recruit new Riders?
- By leaving a STORE REVIEW :)
**
Update content
- Gameplay changes:
A. 1vs1 match has been added to Custom Match. The rules are as follows
- All goals are worth 1 point.
- Each team has 1 attack/defense turn per set.
- A successful attack is scoring a point within the attack time limit.
- A successful defense is to prevent a goal within the attack time limit.
- If the losing team cannot tie or win the game even if they win all their attacks in the remaining sets, the game ends immediately (mercy rule).
- The first team to attack is determined by a coin toss (random).
B. Camera options have been changed
- Added camera target distance option
- Changed default values for camera distance, FOV, and camera height
- Menu is now transparent when changing camera settings
C. Added camera movement to give a sense of speed to the hoverboard movement.
D. We've made some changes to how you can customize your character's appearance.
- Removed the ability to fine-tune each area
- Added palette colors for each part (skin: 4 colors / eyebrows: 1 color / eyelashes: 1 color / lips: 4 colors)
E. Changed the names of opponents in Champions Road's stages to the names of riders who contributed to Metaball.
- Change based on feedback:
- If you've been unusually spending extra Perks Points, we've fixed it so that it's not possible to enter a match. We'll look into it internally and ban users who use this cheat.
- Fixed issue with incorrect winrate display.
