Patch note Version: [1.4.13.2]

Share · View all patches · Build 15089160 · Last edited 2 August 2024 – 05:06:12 UTC by Wendy

**

Do you know the best way to recruit new Riders?

By leaving a STORE REVIEW :)

**

Gameplay changes:

A. 1vs1 match has been added to Custom Match. The rules are as follows

All goals are worth 1 point.

Each team has 1 attack/defense turn per set.

A successful attack is scoring a point within the attack time limit.

A successful defense is to prevent a goal within the attack time limit.

If the losing team cannot tie or win the game even if they win all their attacks in the remaining sets, the game ends immediately (mercy rule).

The first team to attack is determined by a coin toss (random).

B. Camera options have been changed

Added camera target distance option

Changed default values for camera distance, FOV, and camera height

Menu is now transparent when changing camera settings

C. Added camera movement to give a sense of speed to the hoverboard movement.

D. We've made some changes to how you can customize your character's appearance.

Removed the ability to fine-tune each area

Added palette colors for each part (skin: 4 colors / eyebrows: 1 color / eyelashes: 1 color / lips: 4 colors)

E. Changed the names of opponents in Champions Road's stages to the names of riders who contributed to Metaball.

Change based on feedback: