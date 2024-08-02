 Skip to content

Metaball update for 2 August 2024

Patch note Version: [1.4.13.2]

Metaball update for 2 August 2024

Patch note Version: [1.4.13.2]

Update content
  1. Gameplay changes:
    A. 1vs1 match has been added to Custom Match. The rules are as follows
  • All goals are worth 1 point.
  • Each team has 1 attack/defense turn per set.
  • A successful attack is scoring a point within the attack time limit.
  • A successful defense is to prevent a goal within the attack time limit.
  • If the losing team cannot tie or win the game even if they win all their attacks in the remaining sets, the game ends immediately (mercy rule).
  • The first team to attack is determined by a coin toss (random).

B. Camera options have been changed

  • Added camera target distance option
  • Changed default values for camera distance, FOV, and camera height
  • Menu is now transparent when changing camera settings

C. Added camera movement to give a sense of speed to the hoverboard movement.

D. We've made some changes to how you can customize your character's appearance.

  • Removed the ability to fine-tune each area
  • Added palette colors for each part (skin: 4 colors / eyebrows: 1 color / eyelashes: 1 color / lips: 4 colors)

E. Changed the names of opponents in Champions Road's stages to the names of riders who contributed to Metaball.

  1. Change based on feedback:
  • If you've been unusually spending extra Perks Points, we've fixed it so that it's not possible to enter a match. We'll look into it internally and ban users who use this cheat.
  • Fixed issue with incorrect winrate display.

