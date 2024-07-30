Patch 0.182 - the Summer Serenade Update - is now available!

At a Glance:
- Open your doors and hearts with Home Tours as you inspire others and get inspired by incredible designs! Participate and earn Tour Tickets along the way! 🏘️😍
- Access the Home Tours Store where you can earn new unique rewards, including the new lo-fi Jukeboxes, each with their own tune, and Nameplates! 🎶🎼
- Bask in the glow with the new Conservatory building! ☀️
- Beat the heat and set the scene with your favorite cold drink with the Summer Stripe decor set! 🏖️
- Ditch the dressing room and switch up your style anywhere, anytime with Style on the Go! 🌟🪄💃
- The Premium Store brings more goodies with a new pet, new outfits and matching Tool Skins! 💅🐶
- …and more!
