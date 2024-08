I am in your castle...squashing bugs...

Welcome back to the realm for a quick fix!

We've updated the game to use Steam's DirectX installation feature. This will help new users who are having DirectX installation issues with Win10 and Win11.

May your Castles be Crashed, but not because of this bug in particular. Thanks to all you knights and princesses and penguins for sending in the reports that helped us in catching and fixing this.