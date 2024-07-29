Patch Notes (0.19.28)

Greetings players! The newest patch (0.19.28) is now live on all platforms. Save your progress and restart your game client to update. You should be able to load normally and continue playing. If you have any problems, please let us know.

Bugs and Fixes

Fixed several crash occurrences.

Fixed the issue where hunting animals caused the game to lag. Do let us know if this is still present.

Fixed the issue where combat would trigger huge FPS spikes. Spikes may still be present, but related to different issues.

Fixed the issue where NPC contour would not switch to red when those characters turn aggressive.

Calculation of water spreading received a small optimization.

Fixed several text-related issues.

Quality of Life improvements

New roping animation has been added.

New wound-tending animation has been added.

Pseudonym title “The Bard” has been renamed to “Minstrel”.

Background “Armorer” has been renamed to “Journeyman Armourer”. Not to be confused with “Armourer”, which is a different background.

Known issues:

Some text keys are missing.

Player-triggered events don't have sound effects

Settlers will not refuel torches if there is no floor/ground beneath them.

Settlers will not choose the closest production building (if there are more of the same type), but the one that has a production set first in the global list of productions.

DISCLAIMER: The experimental and the main branch have the same version of the game. However, on the experimental branch, we decided to keep the Dev version of the game, and that means that a Dev log with red text will appear from time to time. This will help us get more info from your side when crashes and bug reports occur. If you are annoyed by this, please switch to the main branch to experience the game without the red text.

