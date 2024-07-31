End of July Report

July has come and gone, and we wanted to share some of what we've been tinkering on during that time!

The school map is rapidly becoming one of our favorite haunts, here's a sneak peak:











On another note - if you like Survivorlikes, we recommend trying out the "Ghost of a Chance" app now on your computer in the lobby!



We've made some balance and quality of life updates to the game as well.

First off, we figured it's time to reward the players that keep Bob and Susan alive for a change. Hey, they're still expendable but you'll end with a little more cash if one or both of them survive.



There's a new feedback form as well! We appreciate all thoughts and suggestions :)



Additional fixes and QoL updates include:

Fixed a bug that can occur with screen resolution settings on first startup.

Fixed placement of some evidence items (IE: EMF detector) in certain rooms.

Fixed a bug where multiple subtitles would appear for one voice line.

Limited Bob and Susan reacting to a photo taken of them to one reaction per photo.

When ordering Bob or Susan to place an item in a room, if no item is equipped it will now default to the move command.

Thanks for your support! And remember to keep Bob alive ;)

#SadBob



