Don't Die, Collect Loot is now available in Early Access!

I’ve been building this project solo, and the journey continues with you on today's launch. Early Access is where your feedback matters most, helping shape everything still to come. To kick things off, here’s what you’ll find in the Early Access launch of the game that I've been working on:

✨New Skills

Expand the power of the Adventurer, Arcanist, and Beastmaster with new abilities and massive skill tree updates. There are now hundreds of nodes to choose from, providing unique and powerful upgrades to a plethora of new attacks. Even the Exploration tree has received a complete overhaul and expansion! Underperforming skills and abilities have been updated as well, based on all of your feedback from the demo.

🌊Explore the Aqueduct

Discover the ruins of humanity's past progress in the new Aqueduct zone! This area features an entire cast of new enemies, including three new devious bosses. All of this content is also added to Don't Die, Collect Loot's endgame: The Endless Nightmare. This endgame allows for infinite progression and exploration, allowing you to customize your experience to your playstyle! Casual and hardcore gamers alike will have plenty to enjoy.

📿 Items Galore

Tons of new unique items, item bases, and other loot have been added to the game. The ability to socket custom craft-able memories into items has been added as well. The possibilities are virtually endless, and player power can skyrocket in unique and ridiculous ways. Tailor your build to your power fantasy!

🎟️Random Events

The areas of Don't Die, Collect Loot are now full of random, and sometimes absurd, events! Battle ancient eldritch entities who just happen to have decided to pay you a visit. Locate weird, secret areas and perhaps discover the secret of the Abyss. Face off against unique boss fights and bullet hell survival encounters in the all-new Challenge Mode! Many more secrets await you as you explore these lost memories, but you'll have to experience those yourself!

💪 More to Come

Many new features are coming during early access! Here’s a look at some of the big additions I’ve got in the works. This is the current vision — but your feedback will be a huge part of shaping (and sometimes changing) the journey along the way.

Early Access is just the beginning. Don’t miss your chance to be there from day one:

- Dan Makes Games