7 October 2025 Build 14550209 Edited 7 October 2025 – 01:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hola friends!

It’s Juan from StudioBando, and I can’t believe we’ve finally arrived at the date. It’s been a long time coming. I’m so happy to say Sopa is OUT NOW. ⭐🍲🧡


We’ve worked so hard on this for so long that it’s a bit unbelievable that the day is finally here. So excited for you to meet all of our quirky characters, explore our magical and fantastical version of South America, and experience a lovingly crafted story about family, love, and the things we pass down to future generations. 


We hope you love it as much as we’ve loved making it. If you do, be sure to leave a review–it helps small indies like us so much!


Follow us on our socials for all the latest updates. :) Thank you for all your support so far, it’s meant the world to us.

