This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hola friends!



It’s Juan from StudioBando, and I can’t believe we’ve finally arrived at the date. It’s been a long time coming. I’m so happy to say Sopa is OUT NOW. ⭐🍲🧡





We’ve worked so hard on this for so long that it’s a bit unbelievable that the day is finally here. So excited for you to meet all of our quirky characters, explore our magical and fantastical version of South America, and experience a lovingly crafted story about family, love, and the things we pass down to future generations.





We hope you love it as much as we’ve loved making it. If you do, be sure to leave a review–it helps small indies like us so much!