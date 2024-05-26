 Skip to content

Robot Trivia Funtime update for 26 May 2024

Patch Notes [26 May 2024]

Share · View all patches · Build 14497119 · Last edited 26 May 2024 – 04:13:12 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a minor update which improves compatibility and fixes some bugs.

  • Replaced file dialogue from legacy to internal menu
  • Minor UI scaling adjustments
  • Menu robot is now animated

