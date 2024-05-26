 Skip to content

Saleblazers update for 26 May 2024

Hotfix v0.14.6.2

Share · View all patches · Build 14497100 · Last edited 26 May 2024 – 04:13:07 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A few more last minute fixes thanks to the help of Discord users.

🛠️ General Fixes
  • Fixed turrets not targeting enemies
  • Fixed edge case where asynchronously loading a shop could be halted halfway through due to the autosave thread
  • Fixed being able to send the same employee to multiple training courses
  • Adjusted LOD range of a rock mesh near Ronin Valley
  • Fixed crop plots being difficult to place when snapping them to each other due to flat ground or dirt/grass requirements being too strict
  • Fixed employee UI not being interactable if you escape while in a gathering task dropdown menu
  • Fixed employee UI training benefits not showing the benefits properly when there are 2 bonuses

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1419851
macOS Depot 1419852
