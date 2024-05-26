Hotfix v0.14.6.2

A few more last minute fixes thanks to the help of Discord users.
🛠️ General Fixes
- Fixed turrets not targeting enemies
- Fixed edge case where asynchronously loading a shop could be halted halfway through due to the autosave thread
- Fixed being able to send the same employee to multiple training courses
- Adjusted LOD range of a rock mesh near Ronin Valley
- Fixed crop plots being difficult to place when snapping them to each other due to flat ground or dirt/grass requirements being too strict
- Fixed employee UI not being interactable if you escape while in a gathering task dropdown menu
- Fixed employee UI training benefits not showing the benefits properly when there are 2 bonuses
Changed files in this update